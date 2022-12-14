Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, dancer and former ‘Ellen’ DJ, dies at 40

Dec. 14 (UPI) — Dancer and former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died.

Us Weekly reported that Boss died Tuesday, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 40.

Boss’ wife, dancer Allison Holker, confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement to People.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she added. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Boss and Holker married in December 2013 and have two children, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. Holker also has a daughter, Weslie, 14, from a previous relationship.

TMZ said Boss died by an apparent suicide. Holker reportedly contacted police Tuesday after Boss left home without his car. Boss was later found dead at a Los Angeles hotel.

Boss came to fame on the Fox reality dance competition series So You Think You Can Dance, where he met Holker in Season 7. He joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as the show’s DJ in 2014.

In addition, Boss and Holker were known for posting choreographed dance videos together on TikTok and other social media.