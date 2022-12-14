Driver, passenger transported to trauma center after car crash, extrication in Davis County

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews from multiple cities responded Tuesday to a serious injury accident requiring extrication.

A car hit a roadside barrier on U.S. 89 in Fruit Heights, and emergency responders were notified at about 10:45 a.m.

“Two patients were transported with serious injuries to a local trauma center after a vehicle extrication was performed to free one of the entrapped patients,” says a news release issued by the Kaysville Fire Department.

Besides Kaysville Fire, those responding were Utah Highway Patrol; Farmington Fire Department ambulance 71, Heavy Rescue 71, Medic 71, and Chief 701; the Kaysville Police Department and Davis County Sheriff‘s Office.

UHP is the investigating agency.

“Our city and state plows are doing a great job removing snow and salting the roads, but the roads are still slick — use caution if you must drive,” the Kaysville Fire statement says.