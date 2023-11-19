Taylor Swift postpones Brazil show after fan dies in extreme heat

Nov. 19 (UPI) — Taylor Swift canceled the second of three concerts in Rio de Janeiro a day after a 23-year-old fan died amid sweltering heat.

Swift, 33, shared a handwritten note Saturday on Instagram saying, “The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio.” Event organizers said the Eras Tour show at Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium was rescheduled for Monday.

“The safety and well being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and will always come first,” she said.

The announcement followed Swift’s previous Instagram Story, where she said her heart was “shattered” by the death of a fan on Friday. It’s unclear what caused Ana Clara Benevides Machado’s death.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift wrote. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this.”

Temperatures in Rio has spiked to 108 degree in the past few days reaching a high of 136 degree with humidity.