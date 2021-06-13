Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ tops U.S. album chart

June 12 (UPI) — Pop star Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” is No.1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour,” followed by J. Cole’s “Off-Season” at No. 3, Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” at No. 4 and Moneybagg Yo’s “A Gangsta’s Pain” at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” at No. 6, Juice WRLD’s “Goodbye & Good Riddance” at No. 7, DMX’s Exodus at No. 8, The Weeknd’s “After Hours” at No. 9 and Luke Combs’ “What You See is What You Get” at No. 10.