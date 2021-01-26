U.S. Navy Band gives Taylor Swift the sea shanty treatment

Jan. 25 (UPI) — The U.S. Navy Band took a cue from sea shanty videos that recently have gone viral on social media by reinterpreting a song that has very little to do with the sea: “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” by Taylor Swift.

The U.S. Navy Band, which has several traditional sea shanties among its catalog of videos posted to YouTube, tweeted a video Monday showing the musicians singing the Taylor Swift tune in the sea shanty style with drums and violin accompaniment.

The Navy Chief of Information admitted the shanty-style Swift cover might not be to everyone’s musical tastes.

“This sea shanty parody may VERY MUCH not be your jam. … I’m so thankful for the talent, creativity and sense of humor of our @usnavyband,” Rear Adm. Charlie Brown tweeted.

He suggested people “who take their sea shanties more seriously” check out the band’s YouTube page for more traditional fare.

