Whoopi Goldberg returns to ‘The View’ following suspension

Feb. 14 (UPI) — Whoopi Goldberg was back on ABC’s “The View” on Monday after the actress and media personality was suspended for two weeks.

Goldberg was initially suspended after she said that the Holocaust was not about race during a discussion on “The View” about the recent banning of graphic novel “Maus” by a school board in Tennessee.

The 66-year-old apologized at the time on social media and “The View.” She was joined on Monday by Joey Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and guest host Ana Navarro.

“I got to tell you, there’s something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are ‘The View’ and this is what we do. Sometimes we don’t do this as eloquently as we could. It’s five minutes to get in important information about topics. That’s what we try to do every day,” Goldberg said on Monday.

“We’re going to keep having tough conversations. And, in part, because this is what we’ve been hired to do. And it’s not always pretty, as I said, and it is not always as other people would like to hear. But it is an honor to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations because they’re important. They’re important to us as a nation and to us more so as a human entity,” she continued.