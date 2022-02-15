Full autopsy report reveals new details surrounding Brian Laundrie’s death

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 14 (UPI) — A full autopsy report of Brian Laundrie’s death released Monday revealed new details of how the suspected killer of Gabby Petito died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 47-page report issued by the Sarasota, Fla., Medical Examiner, and obtained by People Magazine and CNN, indicated his remains had been underwater for an extended period of time before being located in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, in North Port, Fla., on Oct. 20.

The medical examiner revealed in November that Laundrie, 23, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, but full autopsy results were not released until Monday.

Laundrie’s parents reported him missing Sept. 13, less than two weeks after he returned home from a road trip without his fiancée, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22.

Searchers found Petito’s body Sept. 19 at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming and determined she died of strangulation.

Investigators launched a weeks-long manhunt for Laundrie as a “person of interest” in Petito’s death and on federal charges of using someone else’s credit card.

According to the full autopsy report, Laundrie’s remains were skeletal and had been subjected to “extensive carnivore activity” from scavenging animals with many of the bones displaying gnaw marks.