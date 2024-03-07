‘Wicked Tuna’ star Charlie ‘Griff’ Griffin dies during boating trip in Outer Banks

March 6 (UPI) — The star of National Geographic’s reality show Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, Capt. Charlie “Griff” Griffin, was found dead in North Carolina after a boating incident.

Griffin, 65, had been on a boating trip with his dog Leila in the Outer Banks area and was reported missing Monday.

“It is with the deepest sadness we report that Charlie Griffin and his beloved dog Leila have passed away in a boating accident today, March 4,” read a post on Griffin’s Facebook page Monday. “Please keep family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

Griffin appeared on Wicked Tuna between 2015 and 2018.

The Coast Guard received a report on Sunday that two boaters, who were expected to transit to the area aboard a fishing vessel, were missing.

The Outer Banks Voice reports that rescue efforts to locate the second occupant of the vessel, Chad Dunn, were called off Tuesday night.

The Coast Guard confirmed Tuesday that Griffin and his dog had been found dead.

Sunday’s incident is not the first time tragedy has befallen a Wicked Tuna star.

In 2018, Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge, the first mate of the fishing vessel Pinwheel, died suddenly.