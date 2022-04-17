Winnie Harlow says Beyoncé took her boots from ‘Lemonade’ set

April 16 (UPI) — Winnie Harlow described how Beyoncé ended up with her favorite pair of boots while they worked together on “Lemonade” while appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

“I was on set and they saw my boots and they were like, ‘Oh my gosh, where did you get those boots?’ thinking I got them from styling but they were my own personal. They were like, ‘We need them for Beyoncé,'” Harlow recalled about talking with crew members.

Harlow displayed how she immediately took her boots off in order to help Beyoncé.

The fashion model then described how she asked for the boots back after she was done filming, but the production crew said that Beyoncé would need the pair for the rest of the “Lemonade” shoot for continuity purposes.

“I was like, ‘Okay cool no problem. They were just my favorite boots but that’s fine. It’s Beyoncé.’ And I walked into my trailer to pack up my stuff and there were a brand new pair of way better boots so I’ll take it,” she continued.

Harlow also discussed her relationship with NBA star Kyle Kuzma and how she uses him to try out new skincare products.

“He’s like my guinea pig for all new products and he loves it. He honestly loves it. He loves having really good skin. I just like sitting him down in the bathroom and just like doing his skincare. Making sure that he’s using his serums and washing his face properly with exfoliation but then also making sure that’s he’s protected from the sun with SPF,” Harlow said.