UHP busts 30 drivers exceeding 100 mph in just 30 hours

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, April 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol speed enforcement project at the Sand Dunes at Little Sahara stopped 30 drivers going more than 100 mph over a period of 30 hours.

“Our section 14 troops are out working hard this weekend!,” a UHP statement says.

“As part of a speed enforcement project for the Sand Dunes, at Little Sahara, they have stopped 30 vehicles for traveling over 100 mph … in just 30 hours. On top of those 30, they have stopped 198 for speeding under 100 mph.

That totals 228 speeders stopped. The top speed recorded was 111 mph.

“This enforcement started yesterday morning and consists of 13 troopers, two sergeant, one lieutenant, and 18 OT shifts for the weekend,” the UHP statement says. “These guys get after it! Most of these stops are happening along I-15.

“As you are traveling this weekend please slow down so you can get to your destination safely! This enforcement will go through the weekend into Monday.”