1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in the area of Marsac Avenue in Park City Wednesday morning.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., a gray Mazda3 was traveling northbound on State Route 224 in the area of milepost 3, said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

A tan Nissan Frontier and a silver Toyota Tacoma were traveling southbound in the same area. The Mazda left its travel lane and the the driver side of that vehicle then made contact with the driver side of the Nissan. This caused the Mazda to enter the southbound lane, perpendicular to the lane.

The front end of the Toyota then made contact with the passenger side of the Mazda, the news release said.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced deceased by EMS on scene. That person’s identity has not been released pending notification of family.

The drivers of the other two vehicles sustained minor injuries, and were treated and released on scene.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.