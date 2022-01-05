1 dead after crash on SR-6 near mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, Jan. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead after a crash on State Route 6 near the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon Wednesday morning.

“Preliminary reports of a fatal crash that has occurred on SR-6 at mile post 181,” said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol. “It appears to be a semi and a car involved and it is blocking all of SR-6.”

Early reports indicate that one person is dead and two have non life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is closed in both directions, and the road is likely to reopen by 10 a.m. or 11 a.m., “but could be longer,” the statement said. Traffic is being turned around near the crash scene.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.