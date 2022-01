1 dead after crash on SR-6 near mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, Jan. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead after a crash on State Route 6 near the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon Wednesday morning.

“Preliminary reports of a fatal crash that has occurred on SR-6 at mile post 181,” said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol. “It appears to be a semi and a car involved and it is blocking all of SR-6.”

Early reports indicate that one person is dead and two have non life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is closed in both directions, and the road is likely to reopen by 10 a.m. or 11 a.m., “but could be longer,” the statement said.¬†Traffic is being turned around near the crash scene.

