1 dead after motorcycle crash in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Utah, Nov. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Mapleton on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash took place just before 12:55 p.m. just south of the 800 North SR-89 intersection, said a news release on Facebook from Mapleton Police Department.

“Preliminary indications are that a southbound passenger vehicle crossed over the center line into the oncoming traffic lane,” the news release said. “The southbound vehicle collided with two northbound vehicles and a northbound motorcycle.”

Two individuals were transported by ambulance to Utah Valley Hospital. The motorcycle rider subsequently died from injuries sustained in the crash. That person’s identity has not been released pending notification of family.

SR-89 in the crash area was closed while the incident was being investigated. It’s not clear at this time why the passenger vehicle crossed into the oncoming traffic lane.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.