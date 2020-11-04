Funeral services held for Utah County Sheriff’s deputy after unexpected passing

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Funeral services were held Tuesday for a 42-year-old Utah County Sheriff’s deputy who passed away unexpectedly.

Deputy Colby Halladay died Thursday following a sudden medical problem, said a tweet from Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

“He was a deputy with Utah County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years, assigned to the jail,” the tweet said. “He was respected by coworkers and will be missed. We express our condolences to his wife and family.”

Halladay’s obituary says: “Our wonderful Colby passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, of an unexpected stroke at Utah Valley Hospital. Anyone who knew Colby automatically loved him. His laugh, humor, and colorful personality were infectious and you could not help but want to be his friend. Colby was the second born of the four children of Ed and Mindy Halladay.”

He grew up in Provo and Spanish Fork, his obituary says. After graduation from Spanish Fork High School, he worked several jobs, and began his law enforcement career in 2008.

“Colby loved what he did and took pride in his work,” his obituary says. “He was the hardest worker to selflessly help all who needed it. It is here he met the love of his life, Lindsy (Berrett) Halladay. Colby always loved telling people he met her at the prison and got a kick out of the weird expressions they would make. His humor was the best. Colby and Lindsy married, combining their two families into one tribe. They share five children together.”

The obituary concludes: “You have fought the good fight; you have finished the race. Until we meet again, we love you.”

Funeral services for Halladay were held Tuesday at the Provo City Cemetery.