1 dead in Kearns shooting, suspect in custody, UPD says

KEARNS, Utah, July 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police investigators are on the scene of fatal overnight shooting near 5337 South 4220 West in Kearns.

According to a UPD tweet posted Friday at 1:42 a.m., “One person is deceased. Suspect is outstanding, possibly still in the area. Police are actively searching.”

A second UPD statement tweeted at 3:19 a.m. indicated the alleged suspect was in custody and that a police public information officer would be available after 9:30 a.m.

