WOODS CROSS, Utah, March 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed Monday night in a rollover crash on southbound Interstate 15 near 500 South, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Spencer Roden confirmed.

The vehicle was on the 500 South offramp about 9:45 p.m. when the crash occurred, Roden said.

The right lane on southbound I-15 was expected to be closed for several hours, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.