Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car on S. State Street

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating an auto-pedestrian incident near 1700 S. State Street.

According to a brief statement by SLCPD, the crash, involving a car and a lone pedestrian, happened about 9:01 p.m. and sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.

Crash scene investigators were expected to remain at the incident site into the early morning.

UDOT estimates the clearance time at 3 a.m. and advises motorists to avoid the area until then.

The cause of the crash has yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.