1 person taken to hospital, 9 puppies killed in North Salt Lake duplex fire

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb. 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation from a duplex fire that killed nine puppies, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded at 5:30 p.m. Monday to a two-story duplex in North Salt Lake, South Davis Metro Fire Service Area said on social media.

“The first arriving company cooled flames from the basement before making entry. One occupant, who self extracted, was transported to a local hospital in stable condition for smoke inhalation,” the post says.

“Search crews encountered 9 puppies who were removed and resuscitation attempted, but sadly succumbed to their injuries. A large snake was also removed and appeared to be unharmed.”

Investigators are working to determine the cause of fire, according to the Facebook post.