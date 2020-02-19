10-year-old Daggett County girl killed in Wyoming rollover crash

LONETREE, Wyoming, Feb. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 10-year-old Manila, Utah, girl was killed in a rollover crash south of Lonetree, Wyoming Sunday.

Troopers were dispatched to the area for the one-vehicle crash around milepost 139 on Highway 414 at approximately 3:45 p.m.

“A 1995 Chevrolet Suburban was headed south on Highway 414 when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway,” the news release said. “The driver corrected to the left, before overcorrecting back to the right. The Chevrolet exited the right side of the road and overturned.”

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 47-year-old Manila resident Aimee J. Ball. Ball, who was wearing her seat belt, was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for injuries sustained in the crash.

The passenger has been identified as a 10-year-old female juvenile resident of Manila. She was not wearing her seat belt correctly and was transported by helicopter to Ashley Regional Medical Center in Vernal, where she later succumbed to her injuries, the news release said.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor, the news release said.

This is the seventh fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020.