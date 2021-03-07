12-year boy fatally injured in Spanish Fork farm equipment accident

SPANISH FORK, Utah, March 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 12-year-old boy was fatally injured in Spanish Fork Saturday afternoon after being run over by a piece of farm equipment.

Utah County Sheriff”s Department spokesperson Sgt. Spencer Cannon confirmed to Gephardt Daily that first responders were called to the accident site near 1464 West 4600 South about 3:32 p.m.

When they arrived, Cannon said, they found the child in extremely critical condition.

A Life Flight medical helicopter was called to assist in the rescue but then canceled when the child passed away at the scene.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.