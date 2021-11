MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 15-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after crashing his mom’s car, which he took without permission, in Midvale Friday afternoon.

Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily the teen turned left in front of another vehicle at 7800 S. Bingham Junction Blvd.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured; both vehicles sustained substantial damage.

The teen did not need to be transported to the hospital, Cutler said.