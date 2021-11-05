UHP releases names of 2 teens fatally injured in Iron County rollover

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the names two juveniles killed Thursday after they were ejected from a pickup truck during a rollover crash on SR-56 in Iron County. Three other juveniles were injured in the accident.

The deceased are Brody Bullock, 17, and Jaylee Culbertson, 13, both of whom were passengers in the truck, according to a statement released Friday by the UHP.

The accident happened the day before about 8:06 a.m. when the eastbound pickup truck traveling on SR-56 near mile marker 15 left the roadway and struck embankment near 7200 West, according to the UHP.

The pickup overturned several times, ejecting all five juvenile occupants. Bullock and Culbertson died at the scene. The other 3 juveniles were transported to area hospitals; one in critical condition, one in serious condition and one in fair condition.

None of the five occupants were wearing their seat belts, the UHP said.

An investigation into the incident is underway; more information will be released as it becomes available.