16 dead dogs removed from Eagle Mountain home amid animal cruelty investigation

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, March 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 74-year-old woman is being investigated for animal cruelty after Utah County Sheriff’s deputies removed 16 dead dogs from her Eagle Mountain home earlier this month.

Fourteen live but malnourished dogs also were found inside the home and were seized by animal control deputies, according a news release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Those animals are being held at the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter in Lindon, Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said.

“It’s pretty disturbing,” Cannon said.