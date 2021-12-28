Update 6.4K customers without power in West Valley City as winter storm hits

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Approximately 6,400thin customers are now without power in West Valley City Monday evening after a winter storm hit northern Utah.

The power outage, which was first reported at 6:15 p.m., is affecting zip codes 84129, 84119 and 84123.

The number of customers without electricity has tripled within an hour.

Crews are investigating the cause of the outage.

At this time there is no estimated time of restoration.

For more information about the winter storm, click here.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.