2.67 earthquake hits near Mayfield in Sanpete County

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah, April 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 2.67 earthquake hit Sanpete County early Wednesday morning.

A tweet from the University of Utah Seismograph Stations said the quake hit at 3:58 a.m. just over 13 miles from the town of Mayfield.

Mayfield is southeast of Gunnison.

The U.S. Geological Survey said on its website that earthquakes of magnitudes of 2.5 to 5.4, of which there are around 30,000 per year worldwide, are often felt, but usually cause minor damage, if any.

Earthquakes are also classified in categories ranging from minor to great, depending on their magnitude; earthquakes of magnitude 2 to 3.9 are classed as minor; earthquakes of magnitude 4 to 4.9 are classed as light and 5.0 to 5.9 magnitude are classed as moderate.