2.8K customers without power in West Jordan, West Valley City

WEST JORDAN, WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A total of 2,834 customers in West Jordan and West Valley City are without power Sunday afternoon.

“We are aware of an outage impacting 2,834 customers in West Jordan and West Valley City,” said a tweet from Rocky Mountain Power.

“We have dispatched crews to investigate and make repairs.”

The outage was first reported at 3:16 p.m. and it is estimated power will be restored by 7 p.m.

