2 cars crash into buildings in separate accidents in Pleasant View

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 — No one was injured when two cars crashed into buildings in separate accidents Tuesday in Pleasant View.

The first vehicle crashed into a business near 1100 West and 2700 North, the North View Fire District stated on social media. Later Tuesday, another car crashed into a home near 2400 North and U.S. 89.

“North View units quickly arrived on scene and thankfully neither resulted with injury,” the post states.

The business avoided structural damage, but the home “has major damage and is not livable,” fire officials said.

“We are grateful the occupants and drivers were uninjured,” the post states.