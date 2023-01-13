2 children taken to hospital after being hit by truck in crosswalk near Salt Lake City school

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are reminding motorists to stay alert when driving near schools after two children using a crosswalk were hit by a truck and injured Friday morning.

Salt Lake City police say the two school-age children were hit by a truck about 7:25 a.m. while in a crosswalk near 1700 South and 700 East, not far from Hawthorne Elementary School. The children were crossing with the assistance of crossing guards, police said.

Both children were treated at the scene and later transported by ambulance to an area hospital for further evaluation. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

The Salt Lake City Police Department offered the following safety tips for staying alert in school zones: