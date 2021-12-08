2 injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Kaysville Tuesday night.

“‘B’ shift crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover at 5:16 p.m. tonight at the top of the SB I-15 on-ramp from 200 North,” the Kaysville Fire Department said on Facebook.

Layton City Fire Department assisted at the scene.

“Crews transported two patients with minor injuries to an area hospital,” the post said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.