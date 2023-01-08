2 killed, 1 injured when speeding car slams into Ogden building

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed and another injured in Ogden early Sunday, when the speeding car they were traveling in slammed into a building near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Riverdale Road.

Police investigators say the devastating crash happened about 5:30 a.m. when the car with three occupants was traveling north in the 3500 block of Riverdale Road.

According to an Ogden Police Department press release, the vehicle “failed to stop at the intersection with Washington Boulevard and traveled across the intersection ultimately striking a building in the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard.”

The driver, whose age and gender were not stated, and a front male passenger, age 19, “succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the accident.”

The rear male passenger, also 19, “was ejected from the vehicle and sustained injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.”

Investigators have yet to determine if there were any other extenuating factors which contributed to the accident.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.