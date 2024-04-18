Ogden’s 25th Street takes the bronze in national readers’ choice contest

OGDEN, Utah, April 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden’s once notorious 25th Street has finished in the top ten in a nationwide travelers’ popularity poll.

In early March the three blocks of 25th between Wall Avenue and Washington Boulevard made the cut for the final 20 nominees selected in USA Today magazine’s “Best Main Street” contest, selected by the publication’s panel of experts, seven veteran travel writers.

The street made the top ten, announced Wednesday morning, finishing third in the voting.

“Our city has been ranked 3rd by USA Today for having the Best Main Street in the US!” Ogden City posted on its Ogden City Government page on Facebook shortly after the results were released. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our local businesses, community members, and leaders.

“Let’s continue to make our main street a hub of creativity, commerce, and community pride!”

The street once known for its Prohibition heyday of brothels, bootleggers and opium dens, was a frontrunner throughout the voting. Now known for its array of locally owned shops, restaurants, bars, and art galleries, it reached number three on the USA Today leaderboard on March 12, topped by No. 1 Emporia, Kansas, and 2nd place Haddonfield, New Jersey. The leaderboard never listed tallies, just rank.

By March 14, 25th Street had vaulted to the No. 1 spot.

But by March 17 the street considered the centerpiece of Ogden’s downtown, had slipped to No. 2 behind Howell, Michigan, the eventual winner polling at No. 1 Wednesday. Emporia, Kansas finished No. 2, while Haddonfield, NJ had slipped all the way to No. 10.

With its revival begun in the 1970s, 25th Street fits USA Today’s syllabus for the contest: “Main streets across the United States are experiencing a renaissance. Once abandoned and boarded up as people shifted to the suburbs, these iconic thoroughfares are now thriving.

“These 20 places with charming main streets — nominated by an expert panel for being the best in the U.S. — offer more than just a road; these streets are living history, have a vibrant culture, and serve as the hearts of their communities.”