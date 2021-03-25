2 more Utah parks given International Dark Sky Park Designations

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The International Dark Sky Association has awarded dark sky designations to Utah’s Fremont Indian and Goosenecks State Parks.

“Both parks have exceptionally dark skies in beautiful and unique settings,” said a news release from the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation. “These parks bring the total dark sky designations to 10 within the Utah Division of State Parks system.” This is more designations than any other state park system in the world.

Goosenecks State Park is located near the southern border of Utah a short distance from Mexican Hat.

“Goosenecks State Park offers a 1,000-foot vertical view of 300 million years of Earth’s geological history and a 360-degree vista of the heavens,” the news release said. “The park’s most famous feature has been its view of the tightly wound entrenched meander the San Juan River carved out over eons. In recent years, however, Goosenecks’ night skies have rivaled its sensational geological formations as the reason people come to stay at the park.”

Fremont Indian State Park is located in Clear Creek Canyon in Sevier County.

“The canyon and surrounding mountains serve as extremely effective light pollution buffers for the area,” the news release said. “The park overlays and interprets Five Finger Ridge, the largest Fremont Indian settlement yet discovered. The ancient inhabitants, who lived in the area from about 400 A.D. to 1350 A.D, carved and painted thousands of intricate images on the canyon walls.”

Staff at both parks have worked hard over the past five years to make people aware of the value of natural darkness, the news release said. “They have consistently monitored the quality of their night skies and held frequent dark sky education events,” the news release said. “Programs have been mostly in the virtual realm during the pandemic, but visitors can come and enjoy the dark skies on their own without any fancy equipment. Stargazing by eye gives the broadest view of the heavens and even a simple pair of binoculars can help give visitors a closer view of intriguing celestial objects.”