2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-15 in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, June 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed and three others injured in a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 in Davis County Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in the area of exit 328, 200 North in Kaysville, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily.

One of the injured was flown to an area hospital in critical condition and two others were transported by ground ambulance.

Southbound I-15 is closed in the area and traffic is being diverted off 200 North towards U.S. Highway 89.

Roden said that closure is likely to be in effect for at least an hour, and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

The two deceased individuals have not been identified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation; early reports from the scene indicate there may have been an item on the freeway.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.