Stage 2 fire restrictions begin June 30 at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah/Arizona, June 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will implement stage 2 fire restrictions on Wednesday and they will be in effect until further notice.

“Due to hot, dry conditions, the following is prohibited: all wood-burning and charcoal fire use and setting, building, maintaining, attending or using open fire of any kind,” said a news release from the National Park Service. “Devices fueled by petroleum or LPG products are allowed in all locations. Smoking is prohibited, except in an enclosed vehicle.”

Discharge or use any kind of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices is prohibited at all times on all federal public lands, the news release added.

Weather conditions are becoming increasingly hot and dry and fire danger is increasing daily, the news release said. Visitors should use extra caution recreating on public lands when fire danger is increased.

“Fire restrictions are due to increasing fire danger and the need to prevent human-caused wildfires during potentially dangerous fire conditions, to promote public health and safety and to protect resources,” the news release added. “Firefighter and public safety remain the highest priority during wildfire season.”

To learn more about fire restrictions on other public lands in Utah, visit www.utahfireinfo.gov. For more information about wildfires across the country, visit inciweb.nwcg.org.