20 injured after Greyhound bus rollover in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Greyhound bus rollover on Interstate 70 in Emery County has sent about 20 people to the hospital with a variety of injuries.

The bus was traveling west on I-70 at about mile marker 112 when the accident happened, at approximately 11:47 p.m. Monday.

“The bus was occupied by approximately 37 passengers and a driver,” a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety says.

“The bus veered off the right side of the roadway, traveling approximately 100 yards before overturning.”The initial reports stated there were 40 patients, the DPS statement says.

“Ambulances from Carbon, Emery, Wayne, Sevier, and Sanpete Counties were dispatched to the scene, as well as fire and search and rescue personnel. Approximately 20 persons were transported to area hospitals.

“The patients were transported with injuries varying from serious condition to minor, none of them appear to be threatening injuries.”

The Emery County Sheriff’s office arranged for a church location in Emery to which non-injured passengers could be taken. Approximately 20 troopers responded from Carbon County, Sanpete County and Sevier County responded, as did deputies from Wayne and Emery counties.

The State Bureau of Investigation and MTIC investigators also responded to the scene.

“The crash is still currently under investigation to determine what caused the incident,” says the DPS statement, issued overnight.

“The bus was traveling from Green River to Las Vegas. The scene is clear but the bus is still at the location until it gets light when crews will work on getting it removed.”