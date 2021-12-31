2,500 without electricity after truck strikes power pole in Roy

ROY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — More than 2,500 homes and businesses in Weber County are without electricity Thursday night after a truck struck a power pole near 1900 West 4800 South in Roy.

The accident happened about 6:48 p.m. according to a notice posted on the Rocky Mountain Power website, cutting the juice to customers in the 84067 and 84405 zip codes.

RMP anticipated repairs would be completed and the power restored before 9 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries in the accident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.