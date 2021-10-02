2nd suspect arrested after female driver shot, critically injured in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A second man has been arrested after a female driver was shot and critically injured in South Jordan Monday night.

Newly arrested is Paul Nieves. Arrested Thursday was said Mohamed Dahir Zubier. Both men are 29.

Both men face charges of:

Felony discharge of a firearm in the direction of a vehicle, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Zubier faces one additional charge:

Failure to stop or respond at the command of police, a third-degree felony

According to the suspects’ probable cause statements, South Jordan police were dispatched at 8 p.m. Monday on a shots-fired call. They were responding when a second message came in about a two-vehicle crash in which one driver, a woman, had been shot in the leg and the back.

“The driver was transported to the hospital and the passenger remained on scene

where I was able to interview her further,” the probable cause statements say.

“I was told they had met two males at a gas station where the driver exited the vehicle and got into the back of the other vehicle.

“When the driver returned to her vehicle they were then chased by the two males. At one point while in South Jordan at about 2200 West South Jordan Pkwy, one of the males in the vehicle shot several times striking their vehicle and the female driver.”

The female driver identified Zubier as an ex-boyfriend. Officers obtained his cell phone number and pinged his phone. They located Zubier Thursday, driving the Ford Focus used in the incident.

“A traffic stop was initiated and the suspect fled when a pursuit was initiated,” Zubier’s probable cause statement says. “The driver ultimately struck multiple vehicle trying to evade. The suspect then fled on foot where he was and taken into custody.”

Nieves, who is on federal probation, was identified as the second suspect and the possible shooter. Officers contacted his parole officer, who arranged to meet Nieves, who was taken into custody without incident.

Both suspects are being held without bail.