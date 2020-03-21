3.0 magnitude aftershock rattles nerves in the Salt Lake Valley early Saturday morning

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents in the Salt Lake Valley might be a bit sleep deprived Saturday after being awakened by yet another unnerving aftershock.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 3.0 magnitude temblor struck at 3:06:40 a.m. MDT with its epicenter about 5 miles north-northwest of Magna.

According to the USGS, the seismic event took place about 2.1 mile below the surface.

Hundreds of people reported feeling the aftershock which was the strongest since early Thursday morning when a 3.2 magnitude quake hit about 6:44 a.m.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Since Wednesday’s 5.7 magnitude quake there have been more than 150 aftershocks, including 16 in just the last 24 hours.

The strongest aftershock since the initial quake was 4.6 in magnitude and happened about two hours after Wednesday’s quake.