Investigators on scene of officer-involved shooting in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, March 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police investigators are on the scene of what appears to be an officer-involved shooting in Taylorsville.

A tweet by Unified Police Department says the officer-involved-critical-incident took place near 6250 South 3200 West.

The shooting was first reported to dispatchers at about 3:42 a.m.

Details surrounding the incident have yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.