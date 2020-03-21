Investigators on scene of officer-involved shooting in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, March 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police investigators are on the scene of what appears to be an officer-involved shooting in Taylorsville.
A tweet by Unified Police Department says the officer-involved-critical-incident took place near 6250 South 3200 West.
The shooting was first reported to dispatchers at about 3:42 a.m.
Details surrounding the incident have yet to be released.
Gephardt Daily has a crew on the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.