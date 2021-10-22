3.24 magnitude earthquake rattles central Utah

MILLS, Utah, Oct. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Things got off to a shaky start for folks in central Utah Friday, when a 3.24 magnitude earthquake rattled the area.

According to the University of Utah’s Seismograph Stations the quake struck at 5:29 a.m. some four miles southeast of Mills, in Juab County.

The small quake was located about 4.4 miles below the surface.

Residents across the area reported feeling the temblor, although there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said on its website that earthquakes of magnitudes of 2.5 to 5.4, of which there are around 30,000 per year worldwide, are often felt, but usually cause minor damage, if any.

Utahn’s have been a tad jumpy ever since a 5.7 magnitude quake jolted the Wasatch Front the morning of March 18, 2020, causing millions of dollars in damages across the area.