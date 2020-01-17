3.95 magnitude earthquake hits Beaver County

BEAVER, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 3.95 magnitude earthquake hit Beaver County Thursday evening.

The earthquake struck just over four miles west northwest of Adamsville at 7:31 p.m., according a tweet from the University of Utah’s Seismograph Stations.

The U.S. Geological Survey said on its website that earthquakes of magnitudes of 2.5 to 5.4, of which there are around 30,000 per year worldwide, are often felt, but usually cause minor damage, if any.

Earthquakes are also classified in categories ranging from minor to great, depending on their magnitude; earthquakes of magnitude 2 to 3.9 are classed as minor; earthquakes of magnitude 4 to 4.9 are classed as light and 5.0 to 5.9 magnitude are classed as moderate.