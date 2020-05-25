3 injured after falling at Stewart Falls above Sundance

PROVO, Utah, May 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were injured in falls in the area of Stewart Falls near Sundance Monday.

A tweet from Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon said a 9-year-old boy from Hawaii and a 19-year-old woman both fell some 40 feet from Stewart Falls. A 43-year-old woman fell at the bottom of the falls and broke her leg. All three, who were not in the same group, are in serious to critical condition. Life Flight transported the 9-year-old boy, while ground ambulances transported the 43-year-old woman and the 19-year-old woman.

It’s not clear whether all three falls occurred at the same time.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by UCSO Search and Rescue, North Fork Fire and Provo Fire.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.