3 killed after car hits tree in Salt Lake City crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating a single-car crash that killed three people late Saturday night.

According to a statement by SLCPD PR unit, “This investigation started at 11:09 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, when SLC911 received a call that a car hit a tree and caught fire near 965 N. Beck St.

“Officers arrived and found the car fully engulfed in fire.”

The Salt Lake City Fire Department put out the fire, the statement said.

“All three adults died on scene.”

No other cars or pedestrians were involved in the crash, police said.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, officers believe speed contributed to the crash.”

Police have yet to release the identities of the three adult victims while they work to notify their next-of-kin.

Photo: Gephardt Daily/Patrick Benedict