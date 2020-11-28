33-year-old woman dies in late-night collision on SR-201 in Magna

MAGNA, Utah, Nov. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred late Friday night on state Route 201 in Magna.

UHP Lt. Wade Breur said on scene that at about 10:30 p.m., a black Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on 7200 West and entered the intersection with SR-201 on a red light.

An eastbound Nissan Titan truck crashed into the driver’s side door of the Hyundai, fatally injuring the 33-year-old female driver. She was the only occupant of the passenger car and was not using a seat belt.

The 19-year-old driver and 20-year-old passenger in the Nissan truck were both restrained and sustained minor injuries.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged, but the Hyundai took the brunt of the impact.

Lt. Breur said the speed in the intersection is 50 miles an hour, and “we suspect that the truck had a green light and was traveling at or near the speed limit.”

“Anytime you have a collision like that, especially when it’s a T-bone, you’re going to have a lot of force,” Breur said.

Investigators were still on scene at 12:30 a.m., and Breur said they would probably be there until about 2 a.m.

Eastbound SR 201 is closed at 8000 West, and north- and southbound 5200 West will be closed at the intersection until the scene is cleared.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.