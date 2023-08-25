4 injured, 2 arrested after overnight crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people were injured and two were arrested following an early morning crash in the Central City community.

Officers responded about 1 a.m. to a crash involving a Kia and a Mini Cooper at the intersection of 700 East and 600 South, Salt Lake City police said in a news release.

“The preliminary investigation shows the driver of the Mini Cooper, while traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on 600 South, crashed into the Kia,” the release says.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, was arrested following the crash. A passenger in the Mini Cooper also was arrested for “interfering with the investigation,” the release says.

“Speed and alcohol are factors in this crash,” according to the news release.

A back-seat passenger in the Kia was critically injured and another sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said. Both were taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the Kia was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

