4 transported to hospital with minor injuries after turbulence on flight into Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people were transported to area hospitals after experiencing turbulence on a plane that was flying into Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday afternoon.

Airport spokesperson Nancy Volmer told Gephardt Daily the Southwest Airlines flight departed from Chicago and landed in Salt Lake City at approximately 2:30 p.m.

According to information provided by Southwest Airlines, Flight 1753 had left Chicago’s Midway Airport and was on approach to Salt Lake City when “the plane experienced moderate turbulence.”

“Fasten seat belt signage was illuminated when the aircraft encountered the turbulence,” the Southwest news release states. “Our initial reports indicate that, following an uneventful landing of the aircraft, three Flight Attendants and One Customer were treated for minor injuries.”

