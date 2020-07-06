4-year-old boy drowns in family pool in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah, July 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A family is mourning the loss of a 4-year-old boy who drowned in a residential pool Saturday at a family get-together in Holladay.

Lt. Manfred Lassig, with the Unified Police Department, said the group had gathered at the home of a relative to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday.

“They were cleaning up, and the boy got back into the water,” Lassig told Gephardt Daily. “When they realized the child was in the pool, they brought him out and started CPR, and called for help.”

Medical crews arrived and continued CPR, but the child did not survive.

Summer is a time when youngsters are drawn to water, Lassig sald.

“Be extremely careful and keep an eye on the kids. They are so fast, and they’re curious. They don’t understand the danger,” he said.