419th Fighter Wing will fly the F-35A Lightning II over Utah events honoring 9/11

UTAH, Sept. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Air Force Reserve pilots from the 419th Fighter Wing will fly the F-35A Lightning II over Utah events honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11, officials said.

Four F-35s will kick off the Brigham City Peach Days parade at 10 a.m. and later fly over the Utah Healing Field 9/11 Memorial in Sandy and the Dixie State vs. Weber State football game in St. George at approximately 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. respectively, said a news release from Hill Air Force Base.

“Each event will feature solemn ceremonies that honor military members, veterans, first responders, and families who lost loved ones in the 9/11 terrorist attacks,” the news release said.

The 419th Fighter Wing is an Air Reserve Component unit of the U.S. Air Force. It is assigned to the Tenth Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command, and is stationed at Hill Air Force Base.