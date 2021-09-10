Gov. Cox order flags at half-staff in recognition of Patriot Day, National Day of Service and Remembrance

The Flag of the United States of America and the Flag of the State of Utah will fly at half-staff today through Saturday. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Patrick Benedict

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the state of Utah to be flown half-staff in recognition of the 20th anniversary of Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Flags will fly at half-staff at all state facilities from midnight on Sept. 10 to midnight on Sept. 11, said a news release from the Office of the Governor.

Cox requests that individuals, businesses, and other organizations honor and remember the victims of Sept. 11, 2001 by lowering flags.

Read President Joe Biden’s proclamation here.

