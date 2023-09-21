45 soldiers from Utah National Guard return from overseas deployment

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah, Sept. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Approximately 45 Soldiers from the Utah Army National Guard’s Main Command Post – Operational Detachment are returning from deployment in support of U.S. European Command operations overseas.

Twenty-three Soldiers are scheduled to Friday on multiple flights to the Salt Lake International Airport. A group of five Soldiers are scheduled to return at 9:40 a.m. and the largest group of 10 Soldiers are scheduled to return at 10:25 a.m.

The MCP-OD Soldiers returned to Fort Carson, Colorado, on Sept. 13, following the successful completion of their Assure, Deter, and Reinforce mission in Eastern Europe.

The 4th Infantry Division will honor the MCP-OD Soldiers during a final ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday at Fort Carson, where awards will be presented and comments given from both the MCP-OD Commander, Lt. Col. Darrin Gumucio, and the 4th ID Commanding General, Maj. Gen. David Doyle.

“The Utah Army National Guard Soldiers of the MCP-OD were critical to the 4ID’s efforts to increase interoperability with allies and partners, maintain force readiness, and set the theater for continued United States presence to deter aggression,” said Gumucio. “The MCP-OD leadership could not be more proud of our steadfast and loyal Soldiers as well as the loving families who stood by and supported them here at home. To our families we say thank you! Well done everyone and mission accomplished.”